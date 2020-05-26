Tamar Braxton couldn't be happier thanks to his new show – Check out his emotional message

Tamar Braxton is part of an exciting new hair-related show called "To Catch A Beautician,quot; that her fans will definitely adore. I wanted to explain to people why it is so important to her and the reasons why this is not just another show.

"I know they think this is just another show for me … but it isn't. It has been a LONG and HARD road for me to return to television as I see it. I was no longer interested in fighting, arguing or showing myself as a woman Black in low light. I wanted to separate myself from something fun, inspiring and feel good and proud of myself and the work I was doing. In the past, I have allowed other people to control my destiny or even the content that everyone sees … I hated that began ️‼ ️😩😩 'started Tamar.

She went on and said to her fans, "I realized that some just want to keep you in a box and sometimes we leave them because you don't know any better or you feel trapped." Finally, that box becomes too small and awkward. Those who want to keep you hidden and depressed do not care if you are suffering or suffocating. They just want to get you out if that box for their benefit. Well saints, this is my testimony‼ ️‼ ️ I did it‼ ️ I did it‼ ️ ’

Tamar concluded by saying: ‘If you knew what it takes to part with this little puff of air, you would understand why # tcabvh1 was so important to me. Thank you all for joining me and remembering that a box is only the size of your mind. Escape. Release yourself no matter WHAT you look like🙏🏼✨ tune in to #tocatchabeautician tonight at @ Vh1 9pm. "

A fan said, "@tamarbraxton Sister, does it come out at 9? … ok, I'll move my show at 10 p.m."

Someone else spoke about Tamar and said, "This is inspiring! We love you, more fat on your elbows!", While another commenter posted this message: "I stopped watching the Real when you left. You did the show."

Another fan said: ‘I am very excited for you. It's been so long since things have gone as you deserve! "And someone else posted this:" Say that Tamar! I'm glad you got free! I'm very happy for you! Break the chains!!! And don't shrink for anyone. Be brave! "

