T-Mobile now supports RCS messaging between carriers

T-Mobile subscribers can now send RCS messages to people on other phone networks, as long as everyone involved has an Android phone and support for the new messaging standard.

There are still plenty of caveats here, but this seems like a big step forward for RCS. The messaging standard is meant to be the successor to SMS, but its implementation has been slow and messy. Many operators, including T-Mobile, started supporting RCS years ago, but overall it only worked between subscribers of the same phone operator, and often only while using a specific application created by the operator, meaning it has been basically useless .

Today's release brings us much closer to a world where RCS simply works. T-Mobile supports RCS Universal Profile 1.0, which is the version that inter-carrier messaging is supposed to enable (once other carriers support it). Operators have been promising it for a long time, since 2017, but existing support has been limited and gradually increased.

We are still waiting for Verizon and AT,amp;T

T-Mobile says that "almost 40,quot; phones on its network and its prepaid operator Metro are capable of supporting RCS, with more devices to come. Phones that support RCS will see delivery notifications, read receipts, and typing indicators while sending messages, and will also be able to send much larger photos and videos.

There are still a lot of limitations, of course. Because T-Mobile is only among the top carriers in RCS support, cross-carrier messaging is very limited at this time. This is not so much a cross operator as "anyone on another operator as long as the person is using the Google Messages app and has activated the RCS features." T-Mobile support for Universal Profile should mean that once other carriers initiate support, generalized messaging between carriers should start working, but there will be no ETA from other carriers when that happens. (IPhones currently don't support RCS, so all of this doesn't make sense if you're sending messages to someone who owns an Apple device.)

In the USA In the US, the largest deployment of RCS so far has come thanks to Google, which has started to activate the feature for some Messaging users relying on their own RCS system. T-Mobile support should mean that many more people will now be able to send and receive those messages, but the big change won't come until Verizon and AT,amp;T also enable cross-carrier RCS support.