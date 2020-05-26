T.I. love their relationship with their boys – Watch these videos with King and Major

YOU. He shared some videos with scenes from the family show he has with Tiny Harris and his friends on social media. Die-hard fans are truly happy to see King Harris and his brother, Major Harris, in the video, and they also made sure to tell Tip that they simply love the relationship he has with his children.

‘So … King thinks he's ready to get a tutor and hit the road. All right…. Let's see that … Tonight in #FriendsAndFamilyHustle @ vh1 # 8pm ", Tip captioned his post.

A follower said: ‘This is definitely a powerful message! I watch your movements with the family and apply them too! Business is what needs to be taught so that our children get where they need to be! "

Someone else posted this: "Youngin said that when you reach the goal, you will invest in the resources I need to continue my career."

A follower said: "You are a great father! Suggestion !!!!! Educate him while you discipline him!" And someone else posted this: "I love you for how you are with your family and your children … many supports only with good music? Thanks # ti # realstandupguy … "

A commenter posted this message: ‘Of all his children, this is the wisest, not for nothing. And with all the respect you deserve, my dear, that's your best half. "

Not long ago, Tip made headlines when he revealed to people that he missed Nipsey Hussle. The rapper also made sure to share this with his followers on social media.

He also shared a video with the great Nip just to remind fans of some of his amazing words worth living for. Look the following video.

‘Commitment to change is KEY‼ ️ Working on me DAILY … Miss like a Muuufu * ka. # TMC🏁 # LongLiveNip👑 & # 39; Tip captioned his post.

Fans made sure to praise the two rappers and sent Tip their kind thoughts for thinking about Nip.



