Swizz Beatz and Timbaland: We haven't earned a dime from Verzuz!

Verzuz may have some of the most viewed live streams in Instagram history, but founders Swizz Beats and Timbaland say they haven't made a dime of the series and rejected millions of dollars.

"Tonight represented the real zone of why we didn't sell 50% of the company for millions of dollars, the real zone of why we rejected millions and millions of dollars to vultures, just wanting to put a name next to the name, but We don't respect what we do. We haven't earned a penny from VERZUZ yet, "the duo explained.

