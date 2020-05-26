Swizz Beatz and Timbaland: We haven't earned a dime from Verzuz!

Verzuz may have some of the most viewed live streams in Instagram history, but founders Swizz Beats and Timbaland say they haven't made a dime of the series and rejected millions of dollars.

"Tonight represented the real zone of why we didn't sell 50% of the company for millions of dollars, the real zone of why we rejected millions and millions of dollars to vultures, just wanting to put a name next to the name, but We don't respect what we do. We haven't earned a penny from VERZUZ yet, "the duo explained.

"That doesn't mean we don't do business, but what we have is something, that is, we have a museum. VERZUZ is a museum, it's an educational and celebratory platform. What Beanie Man and Bounty Killer did tonight was iconic. He was going to drop Beanie Man and Bounty Killer off the side of the road, and what did VERZUZ Tim do?