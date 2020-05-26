Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announce new rules for battles & # 39; Verzuz & # 39; after Jagged Edge experienced audio issues in its battle with the 112

Swzz Beatz and Timbaland have teamed up to give culture a new source of entertainment while we're all inside! Now, they are establishing some new rules for all participants, after some instances of technical difficulties discarded everyone's environment.

Jagged Edge and 112 are the latest groups to face off on live Instagram, and unfortunately fans were unhappy with JE's audio issues during the battle. Soon after, Swizz and Timbo started to talk about a new system that they have implemented to keep everyone's audio smooth.

Swizz and Timbaland apparently had someone on their team create a system for "Verzuz,quot; artists to use during their battles. Swizz says the system is Instagram compatible, and its purpose is to ensure that no one has any sound issues.

So far, Ludacris and 112 have used the system, and the results have shown! In the battle between Jagged Edge and 112, Timbo says that the "frequency,quot; of the entire battle was rejected.

"We are going to make that a mandatory rule," Swizz said. "You cannot,quot; Verzuz "unless you use the technology that we are sending you, because we are sending it to you for a reason."

How do you feel about the new rule, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!