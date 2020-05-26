Sweet Magnolias: three questions that the second season has to answer

%MINIFYHTML146f16d5c19e9c3343a675d52c0ca9e813%

Warning: the following story contains spoilers for the first season of Sweet Magnolias.

Sweet magnolias, the television series adaptation of the Sherryl Woods romance novel series of the same name, has become the most popular show on the platform in the United States, one week after its launch.

The drama began airing on the platform on May 19, introducing fans to the fictional city of Serenity, South Carolina, and the hectic lives of its residents, particularly those of protagonists Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley).

After 10 episodes, the first season of Sweet magnolias concluded with a dramatic prom episode, which ended in a cliffhanger. Fans are already clamoring for a second season, hoping it will bring an answer to the many questions left open for the finale.





While Netflix has yet to announce Sweet magnolias‘Renewal, the show's success, and the fact that Woods' book series offers a wealth of source material suggests that there may be reasons for a second season.

Here are the top three questions fans will want answers to, in case the show gets another installment:

Who was the other person in the car?

This is the main question weighing on fans' minds after the end of the first season.

At the end of the episode, Maddie and her ex-husband Bill just learned that their son Kyle was injured in a car accident, along with someone else. The identity of the passenger is not revealed: was it Annie, the daughter of Dana Sue? Was she Kyle's friend, Nellie? Was it his brother Tyler? Was it someone completely different?

From now on, the answer is unknown, but it would certainly be one of the first to be addressed in a possible second season.

Will Maddie give Bill a second chance?

The first season revolved largely around the separation of Maddie and Bill and its aftermath, including Maddie's second chance to fall in love with her son Tyler's baseball coach Cal Maddox.

However, by the end of the season, Maddie and Cal's relationship appears to have come to a standstill after an explosive discussion about Tyler's future. Meanwhile, Bill begs Maddie to take him back, which he seems to be considering, but before he can make a decision, the phone rings with news of the car crash.

The second season would probably further explore the relationship and possible reconciliation of Bill and Maddie, although it seems unlikely that Cal is gone from Maddie's life forever.

What will become of Helen and Dana Sue?

During the finale, Helen breaks up with her old love Ryan, as her visions for the future don't seem to line up. Dana Sue is very busy with her own drama, as she tries to divorce her ex-husband Ronnie forever, while Isaac, a young employee at her restaurant, asks Dana Sue if she really is her mother.

Those stories are put on hold as news of the car crash emerges, further setting the stage for an eventful second season.