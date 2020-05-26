Survival is the prize in The Lovebirds: review

Image: Netflix Image: Netflix

Netflix's latest rom-com offering, The lovebirdsIt was supposed to hit theaters on April 3, but the broadcast was pushed once the theaters became temporarily out of date. With Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as a couple whose breakup is frustrated by their witnessing a murder on the way to dinner is a fun and light-hearted game that dispenses much of the romance in favor of a bigger and more pressing event.

At the beginning of the film, Leilani (Rae) and Jibran (Nanijiani) have passed the cute encounter phase and are clearly suffering from the myriad ways a relationship can atrophy over time: petty quirks that were initially "cute" are now triggers of resentment, hatred and mistrust. When they end up in the car on the way to dinner, they hit a cyclist who runs away from the scene and starts an action comedy that features a couple in the middle of a breakup as their two protagonists.

Rae and Nanjiani are funny actors in their own right. but, together, they to have comfortable chemistry; and As a couple, you can navigate a sudden criminal incident without killing anyone else or others:a small victory that highlights the true strength of this film which is not their love story but the crazy adventure that finds them running away from a crime they did not commit.

This type of setting (romantic clashes against larger forces of nature such as natural disasters or outrageous comedies of error)happens very infrequently in romantic comedies What comes to mind its The 2005 movie MR. And Mrs. Smith, which reunited Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as fictitious lovers who were also spies, as part of a Complicated plot about bounty murder that's more compelling than another story about marriage or a relationship on the rocks. Throwing a partner into a situation that is largely beyond their control forces them to work together in ways that test the strength of their union. This is not some kind of ingenious plot device, of course, Rae and Nanjiani bond because they need each other to survive, but the familiar moments that explode are expected as their situation grows increasingly tenuous and unsustainable. makes the drama genuine and real, and Happens through A relationship that is aspirational, even in a state of free fall.

Not that dissolving a fictional relationship isn't satisfying or interesting to watch either, but the romantic comedy genre needs a bit of a change from time to time. Solving a crime or murder together is a good bonding experience, like an Escape the Room situation in real life, but with survival, and love, perhaps, as the prize.