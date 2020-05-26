Surveys: Many are gaining weight, bathing less during the coronavirus quarantine – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc465854d0637cf45dd74cacb534d826914% %MINIFYHTMLc465854d0637cf45dd74cacb534d826914%

– We brush our teeth less frequently, shower less, and wash less during the coronavirus quarantine, according to a recent study.

And we are also gaining weight. A Naked Nutrition survey shows the average American has gained an additional five pounds since the blockades began in March. Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they had also been eating more unhealthy foods compared to a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Advanced Dermatology surveyed about 1,500 people in late March, asking them how working from home has affected their daily habits and routines.

One in five people admits brushing their teeth less than normal, one in three says that they are taking less baths and washing clothes less.

61% of people say they are combing less and only 19% do makeup every day. Ninety-one percent of people say they dress more casually from home, but about half of those surveyed said they dressed up and put on makeup for video conferencing.

Other changes in routine have led more than half (54%) to worry about possible weight gain during quarantine. The main reasons include being less physically active, having easier access to food, and eating more to cope with anxiety.