Summer Walker blinks her breasts to celebrate reaching her weight goal

%MINIFYHTMLb3a2851dca5985390d30beae2e44d22413%

Instagram

Revealing that she was stressed out by her weight problem before getting the body of her dreams, the & # 39; Playing Games & # 39; singer shows off her curves while dancing in some videos.

Up News Info –

Summer hiker is ready to show off her bikini body this summer. The singer has reached her new weight goal, thanks to the quarantine, and proudly displays her body in her new Instagram posts.

%MINIFYHTMLb3a2851dca5985390d30beae2e44d22414% %MINIFYHTMLb3a2851dca5985390d30beae2e44d22414%

He made it to the social media platform on Monday, May 25, and shared several videos to celebrate his 117lbs. In one of the videos, she held up her gray tank top to show off her breasts, which were only covered with nipple pies. She also ran out of pants and only wore pink panties while wrapping a black corset around her small waist.

Summer Walker showed off her body after reaching her weight goal.

%MINIFYHTMLb3a2851dca5985390d30beae2e44d22415%

In another clip, the Atlanta-born singer revealed that it took her a long way to get the perfect shape she wanted and that it was not an easy journey. "Do you understand how long this shit took? I was stressed out on tour," she confessed, before proudly showing off her joyous derriere.

Summer has been honest about getting the body of her dreams. He recently republished a video of a woman who casually admitted she got under the knife to get her perfect curves. "Imao & # 39; surgery & # 39 ;, now shut up b *** h with all those questions and read to me alone," she wrote in the caption, apparently finding her close to her.

<br />

When a follower taunted her, "Why is the surgery in quotes when you had lmao surgery?" She did not try to hide the fact that she herself underwent plastic surgery. "All dumb and deaf, the surgery was in quotes because I was QUOTING what the girl said in the video. They asked her 3 times what her body is like, she said surgery and continued dancing without discomfort," replied the user, explaining : "I felt that. People keep asking me what I did, when I already said surgery, they STILL ask me. Haha, it's annoying."