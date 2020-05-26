Suicide Squad director cut would be "incredibly cathartic," says David Ayer

Suicide Squad director David Ayer told fans he wants to release a director's cut of his movie.

The 2016 superhero team movie received mostly negative reviews from fans and critics, and many wondered which scenes had been cut from the final edition.

Last week, fans started requesting the "Yesterday Cut" from Suicide Squad to be released. The new impetus for the alternative DC version comes after the much-desired "Snyder Cut" by League of Justice received a release date of 2021 on HBO Max.

“My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It's exhausting to get your ass kicked for a movie that got Eduardo scissor hands treatment. The movie I made has never been seen, "he wrote on Twitter Monday.





In response to another fan, the director said that his cut "is not the apotheosis of the cinema," but that it was "simply better than what the public has seen."

A sequel to Suicide SquadTitled The Suicide Squad, it is currently in production with director James Gunn. The film is slated for release on August 6, 2021, although it is unclear whether the coronavirus pandemic will affect this.

Earlier this month, Ayer defended herself against criticism of how she chose to represent Harley Quinn.

Following the announcement that he would direct the Netflix adaptation of Six years, Harlan Coben's novel, Yesterday was the target of a tweeter who accused him of over-sexualizing the DC character.





"[I wonder] if David Ayer will have the women in the movie in super shorts and give us free ** and t ** shots." A tweeter wrote, to which Ayer replied: "Why would I do that? I know I am a man, but I have a good soul and support and I believe in feminism. It hurts to be attacked like this. I am not your enemy."