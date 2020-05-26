Storm unearths sand-buried shipwreck for 100 years – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML0edb8141c89910eb7af9c00f9777890f14% %MINIFYHTML0edb8141c89910eb7af9c00f9777890f14%

– A recent storm that discovered an overturned boat in Utah's Great Salt Lake had likely been buried in the sand for more than 100 years, authorities said.

Friday's storm blew waves south, eroding a beach and exposing the remains of the Great Salt Lake marina, Dave Shearer, park manager at Great Salt Lake State Park, told The Salt Lake Tribune.

Utah State Parks on Monday posted a photo of the accident on its Facebook page, saying it was an old steel boat that probably dates back to the early 1900s.

There have been boating on the Great Salt Lake since the mid-1880s. Some of these ships experienced tragic endings only to be buried in the sand by storms. But storms can also discover them. This old steel ship probably dates from the early 20th century. #GSLSP #GSL pic.twitter.com/UAWT4lGGcm %MINIFYHTML0edb8141c89910eb7af9c00f9777890f15% – Great Salt Lake USP (@GreatSaltLakeSP) May 25, 2020

Shearer said the boat could have been used by the Southern Pacific Railroad to build the causeway across the lake in 1902 or to maintain the causeway in later years, he said.

"It appears to be a 30- to 40-foot-long ship," said Shearer, "which matches the description of the ships the South Pacific was using."

