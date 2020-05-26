Stock markets rise with hopes of recovery – live updates

World markets rise with hopes of recovery.
Global markets jumped on Tuesday amid renewed hopes for a recovery from the coronavirus as governments around the world planned steps for a return to normal life and work after the outbreak.
Tokyo shares rose more than 2 percent at noon, leading broad gains in the Asia-Pacific region. Other types of investments also show optimism of recovery. US Treasury bond prices. USA They fell, increasing yields. Oil prices rose in the futures markets.
Futures markets suggested Wall Street would open more than 1 percent later on Tuesday, after being closed Monday for Memorial Day. European markets should also be opened in general.
Investors ignored negative news such as mounting tensions between the United States and China and the fuel political situation in Hong Kong. Instead, they focused on Japanese leaders gradually lifting emergency measures there, while European leaders have also moved to ease the restrictions.
In the United States, the images showed crowded public areas despite concerns about the outbreaks when Americans celebrated the holiday, indicating a strong desire to return to normal. The White House released a plan for the coronavirus test that would shift much of the burden to the individual states.
Outbreak gives a boost to online learning for adults.
Millions of adults have enrolled in online classes in the past two months, a shakeup that could signal a revival for the large online learning networks that had struggled for years.
Coursera added 10 million new users from mid-March to mid-May, seven times the rate of new subscriptions in the previous year. Enrollments at edX and Udacity, two smaller educational sites, have increased by similar multiples.
"Crises lead to accelerations, and this is the best opportunity for online learning," said Sebastian Thrun, co-founder and president of Udacity.
Coursera, Udacity and edX emerged almost a decade ago as high-profile university experiments known as MOOCs, for massive open online courses. They were portrayed as technology-driven insurgents aimed at altering outdated forms of traditional higher education. But few people completed the courses, dealing with the same challenges now faced by students forced to learn at a distance due to the pandemic. The fatigue of the screen appears and the attention is diverted.
Online companies adapted through trial and error, putting together lessons that could provide a roadmap for school districts and universities promoted online. The instructional ingredients for success, according to the sites found, include short videos of six minutes or less, interspersed with drills and interactive tests; online forums where students share problems and suggestions; and online tutoring and tutoring.
"Active learning works and social learning works," said Anant Agarwal, founder and CEO of edX. "And you have to understand that teaching online and learning online are your own skills."
The Transportation Department said Friday night that it would tentatively allow 15 airlines to halt flights to some 60 mostly small and medium-sized cities, although none of the destinations will lose service entirely.
Destinations are mainly found in secondary markets where airlines have said there is little demand for flights or that they could be served by other nearby airports.
American Airlines, for example, would be allowed to stop flying to an airport in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is just over an hour's drive from Boston's Logan International Airport. He would also be allowed to stop flying to Aspen and Eagle, Colorado.
Delta Air Lines may stop service to Erie, Pa .; Flint, Mich.; Lincoln, Neb .; and Williston, N.D., among others. United Airlines may stop flights to Fairbanks, Alaska; Kalamazoo, Mich.; Myrtle Beach, S.C .; and others.
The decision is based on the federal stimulus approved in late March, known as the CARES Act. Under that law, any airline that received federal assistance, including all major airlines, must maintain a minimum number of flights to the places it had served before the pandemic wiped out virtually all demand for air travel. But the law also allowed the Department of Transportation to grant exceptions, which it has done regularly for weeks.
The agency said it would review any objections or comments on its decision filed before 5 p.m. the following Thursday.
On the afternoon of May 14, Joanne Patten sat at her computer at her home in Houston and entered a Zoom call with her employer, WW International, the company formerly known as Weight controller.
She listened as her boss, who was reading a script, said that she and the other employees on Zoom's call were being fired, effective when the three-minute session ended. It was one of numerous Zoom calls that occurred simultaneously across the country, resulting in the firing of an undisclosed number of WW employees.
For WW employees, the massive terminations were especially painful because in recent years the company, under its CEO, Mindy Grossman, and her high-profile investor and board member, Oprah Winfrey, has shifted from focusing on weight loss to more complete acceptance of the broader wellness movement. In 2018, the company changed its five-decade nickname from Weight Watchers to WW and introduced the slogan "Wellness That Works,quot;.
This is supposed to be a welfare and care corporation, ”said Patten, who said she would have preferred to be left in an individual conversation with her boss. "The way they did it, it was just ruthless."
Nick Hotchkin, the chief financial officer of WW, declined to say how many employees were laid off through Zoom's calls; The company had more than 17,000 employees at the end of last year, most of them part-time workers.
For millions of college students, internships can be a springboard for full-time work, a vital source of income, and even a graduation requirement.
Students who had closed internships in September are now unemployed. Others hoping to experience an office environment for the first time are looking for jobs in fast food restaurants. Many low-income college students, already burdened with student loans, are concerned that a summer without work may put them at a disadvantage in future application cycles, making it more difficult to find full-time work after graduation.
"I feel like I had such a solid plan," said Lydia Burns, whose internship at a nonprofit organization in Washington was canceled. “I knew what I was going to do: I had been working for it throughout the university. Now I don't know what I'm going to do. "
Some companies continue to pay interns to work from home, send corporate laptops by mail, and organize familiarization sessions through Zoom. But students fear that remote internships do not provide networking opportunities that can make spending a summer in an office so valuable, especially for interns who have few professional contacts.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Hertz, which started with a fleet of a dozen Ford Model T a century ago and became one of the largest car rental companies in the world, filed for bankruptcy Friday night after being the victim of its mountain of debts. Hertz said he would use more than $ 1 billion in cash to keep his business running while continuing the bankruptcy process. The bankruptcy filing excludes operations in Australia, Europe and New Zealand, as well as the company's franchisee locations.
-
General Engines He said Friday that he was delaying plans to add second shifts next week at three pickup truck plants, in Flint, Michigan, Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Silao, Mexico, because production in Mexico was resuming at a faster rate. slower than in the United States. The company restarted its plants in the United States on Monday, and is still planning to add a second shift at a sports utility vehicle plant near Lansing, Michigan, next week as scheduled. It restarted the engine and transmission plants in Mexico on Thursday night, and the vehicle assembly plants in Mexico on Friday.
The reports were contributed by Niraj Chokshi, Mohammed Hadi, Julie Creswell, Neal E. Boudette, and David Yaffe-Bellany.