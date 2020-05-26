Sting and Shaggy to debut new music in & # 39; Animal Crossing: New Horizons & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML1ed42603fcd431eef24dfc8438414ece11%
The rocker & # 39; We I & # 39; ll Be Together & # 39; and the creator of hits & # 39; Boombastic & # 39; have appeared separately in the game's program titled & # 39; Animal Talking & # 39; with host Gary Whitta.
Up News Info –
Rocker Bite and reggae star Woolly They are entering the world of "Animal Crossing" to release new music in the popular Nintendo video game.
%MINIFYHTML1ed42603fcd431eef24dfc8438414ece12%
Friends and collaborators will make separate appearances on "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," "Animal Talking," with the presenter. Gary Whitta.
%MINIFYHTML1ed42603fcd431eef24dfc8438414ece13%
Shaggy will serve as a musical guest for the new second season on June 1, while Sting will join the show on June 8.
The episodes will also be streamed live on Twitch and then on YouTube.
Next article
Taylor Swift fans share conspiracy theories about the mysterious cover of & # 39; Look what you made me do & # 39;
%MINIFYHTML1ed42603fcd431eef24dfc8438414ece14%