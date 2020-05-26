Steve Aoki series "Neon Future Dinner Party" sets the episode APAHM – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf96b0cb273788d56609fe742b976994b13%

EXCLUSIVE: DJ and producer Steve Aoki recently released a new YouTube show titled The Neon Future Dinner Series and to celebrate Asian American Pacific Heritage Month, he will welcome Lisa Ling as co-host and guests Ross Butler (13 reasons why all the boys I've loved before), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen) and Em Cosmetics founder Michelle Phan as guests on May 28 at 6 p.m. PST.

Aoki tells Up News Info that he created The Neon Future Dinner Series In response to social estrangement during the current pandemic and to help her desire to connect with my fans and peers. His previous guests include wil.i.am, T-Pain, Tony Hawk, and Shaun White, but his fourth episode is very special to him.

"My next dinner is very important to me as it celebrates (Asian and American Pacific Heritage Month)," said Aoki. “In this next episode, I am very excited to announce that I have a group of people that I admire so much. These are four notable innovators in their own fields who continue to inspire me, our AAPI community, and the world at large. This episode is dedicated to our backgrounds, beautiful roots, and advancements we've made, and to those who are tuning in to the whole world. It's so important to stay connected now more than ever. "

Viewers can tune in to see Aoki, Ling, Butler, Golding, and Phan talk about their Asian culture of the American Pacific, the importance of their careers, and the elements that influence them every day.

The series follows the fall of Aoki's new album Neon Future IV. The broadcast will air live on Aoki's YouTube channel on May 28.