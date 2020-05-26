Steelers coach Mike Tomlin favors encouraging minority hires to fix the & # 39; broken & # 39; system

%MINIFYHTML7557abc407ed24c80f86d84773d0ce9513%

The recently archived proposal that aimed to incentivize minority coaching hires with greatly improved recruiting selections sparked criticism in NFL circles.

%MINIFYHTML7557abc407ed24c80f86d84773d0ce9514% %MINIFYHTML7557abc407ed24c80f86d84773d0ce9514%

Under that proposal, the teams' third-round picks could be improved from six to ten positions, depending on whether they had hired a minority GM candidate or head coach; It would also include compensation for other coaching roles.

But at least one person, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, one of the league's four minority head coaches, supports a change that is at least trying to fix what he called a "broken,quot; system. Tomlin, speaking with Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari on "Coffee with Cal,quot; on Monday, said he liked the idea of ​​giving Rooney a positive twist.

MORE: Making Sense of Proposed NFL Rooney Rule Change

"We've always taken it punitively if you don't interview minority candidates or things of that nature," said Tomlin. "I just like the different approach in terms of turning 180 and talking about maybe incentivizing those who develop the talent and those who hire it."

"We are making some adjustments because we are acknowledging right now that the system is broken, that minorities are not having enough opportunities," said Tomlin. "And we are trying to figure out how to stimulate that … I agree that it is debatable about the value assigned to the incentive plan, but I generally like the discussion."

%MINIFYHTML7557abc407ed24c80f86d84773d0ce9515%

However, the league still expanded its Rooney Rule, requiring teams to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for coaching jobs; at least one for coordinator vacancies; and at least one for soccer operations or general manager positions.

It's worth noting that not all minority coaches agree with the proposal on file. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn talking to CBS Sports RadioHe said, "Sometimes you can do the wrong thing while trying to do the right thing." Also, Tomlin does not believe that the lack of minority opportunities is unique to the NFL. He told Calipari on Monday that he would follow up with NBA coaches to discuss the issue.

"We have a problem with minority recruitment, specifically in soccer," said Tomlin. "But I guess it's a minority hiring problem in many industries and lines. I'm with NBA coaches tomorrow, actually, talking about the things that are happening in our game with the Rooney Rule."