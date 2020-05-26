%MINIFYHTMLf6116bc0da563f19764a29d06d7f40f411%

Usain Bolt ran the 100 meters in 9.58 seconds. Dr. Vikas Saini recently put on 10 socks in an official time of 9.23.

They both have the same title: world record holder.

From sock feats to sophisticated footwork with toilet paper rolls, records are still being set even with many sports on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Guinness World Records receives around 1,000 requests each month from potential record breakers across North America. The company has long been known as the gatekeeper for achievements ranging from fascinating (longest nails) to furthest (most body piercings) and, of course, the possibilities of "turning around." (walk on hands, anyone?)

But her recent online challenges have increased in popularity with many home shelters. Finish as the best one-handed crisscross jumper, pyramid can stacker, or LEGO builder and, if judged, win the label: "Guinness World Records Headline,quot;.

"We are inside, but we still want to be able to inspire creativity, lift people's spirits and just continue to provide an outlet for people to learn and explore world records," said records manager Chrissy Fernandez.

Online challenges are designed to be done with minimal equipment and in a way to fulfill the mandates of staying home. There are also competitions for children.

As for the book, who did not scroll through the pages that grew in search of records to try? The Guinness Database contains over 50,000 unique brands. A sample:

– The fastest golf hole by an individual appears in 1 minute, 29.62 seconds.

– The fastest time to run the 100 meter hurdles with the swimming fins is 14.82 seconds for a man and 18.523 seconds for a woman.

– Most basketball rebounds in one minute: 656 (using two basketballs).

Sir Hugh Beaver launched the notion of collecting intriguing records in the 1950s when I was managing director of Guinness Brewery. As the story goes: he was attending a shooting party in Ireland when he and his companions began to quarrel over the fastest hunting bird in Europe. There was no quick way to resolve the dispute.

He asked the twins Norris and Ross McWhirter, who were research researchers, to compile a log book with topics that would help solve the bar's debates.

The first volume was published in 1955 and in 1964 a million copies had been sold. Later, a television series was added.

Guinness also has a Hall of Fame. Among those induced was Robert Wadlow, the tallest man in the world who was measured at 8 feet, 11.1 inches (2.72 meters) in 1940. Another Hall of Fame member is Lee Redmond, whose nails were more than 28 feet (8.65 meters) ).

In a typical year, Guinness receives around 47,000 registry inquiries from 178 countries. Of these, around 8,000 are approved.

David Rush of Boise, Idaho recently became the record holder through the online challenge in the "Fastest to Put on 10 T-Shirts,quot; category. His winning time was 15.61 seconds. He practiced so much that he bruised his wrist by hitting it against his head.

Rush is no stranger to world records. He already has many marks, including most juggling catches on a blindfolded unicycle (30), longest duration balancing a bike on the chin (6 minutes, 1.07 seconds), and most turns of baseball bats in one minute (94).

"I loved watching the specials on TV and flipping through the book once in a while," said Rush, who is a senior product manager at a technology company. "I was fascinated by that and I would say, 'Hey, I wish I could do that.'"

Jed Hockin is known for his soccer skills and his stunt ability. Last month, he set a record by juggling a roll of toilet paper with his foot as part of an online challenge. This was his fourth Guinness record.

Next on your radar: Most football touches in one hour. The brand stands at 11,901.

"I am looking to break a lot more of Guinness World Records," Hockin wrote in an email from Toowoomba, Australia.

Then there is Saini, who proved to be lightning fast as he put on 10 different socks while sitting on the floor of his home in India. His strategy: Have fun with it.

"Unbelievable in the sense that you never even thought about dreams that on a good morning I will have such a prestigious title to exert (a) little effort," Saini wrote in an email.

His burst of speed in socks made him appreciate Bolt's speed even more. The iconic Jamaican sprinter cut his time from 100 to 9.58 at the 2009 world championship.

"We cannot imagine the total effort made by him," wrote Saini.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Guinness officials have noticed more record attempts at homes and gardens. They have received requests for records ranging from "most sticky notes taped to the body in 30 seconds,quot; to "highest cotton plant,quot; and "most jumps in one minute,quot;.

Fernández is among the Guinness registry managers charged with authenticating global brands.

Last fall, he attended record attempts by the Harlem Globetrotters. The show's legendary basketball squad hit six marks that day, including the furthest shot behind the back and most of the figure eight basketball maneuvers blindfolded in one minute.

These days, records are corroborated online.

"We are only adapting (breaking records) this time," Fernández explained. "We want to keep people engaged and fun because being inside can be a little boring."

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

