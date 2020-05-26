"Star Trek", "SpongeBob", MTV and other facial masks available on ViacomCBS – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0eba1579f544afa7fb14ba0a7553fd7711%

Are you ready for masks, kids? Yes captain! ViacomCBS has started selling face shields with characters from shows including Sponge Bob Square Pants, Star Trek: Picard, MTV shows and more.

Proceeds will go to charity, ViacomCBS Consumer Products said today. Nickelodeon's show mask sales include sponge Bob Paw patrol and You and Blue's Clues! It will benefit the nonprofit organization Save the Children, and those from sibling network programs will go to other philanthropic groups.

Facial clothing is available online and at numerous outlets around the world. See a sample above and below.

"ViacomCBS is proud to support Save the Children and its global response COVID-19 by donating 100% of our revenue from this new mask initiative," said Pam Kaufman, President of ViacomCBS Consumer Products. "During this unprecedented time, we hope Nickelodeon's beloved characters and iconic brands bring comfort and ultimately make these new circumstances more manageable."

Disney began selling face masks with characters from its catalog, along with Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, at the end of April. Those proceeds also go to charity.

Here are some examples of the skins available from ViacomCBS Consumer Products:

ViacomCBS Consumer Products



ViacomCBS Consumer Products

