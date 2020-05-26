Staff member at senior pay event at Thomas Jefferson High in Denver tests positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLa8fc494138f4d064bf338073735a28a513%

A Denver high school staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after helping out at a senior distribution and yearbook event this week, school officials said.

Thomas Jefferson High School in southeast Denver sent a letter to families Saturday notifying them of the possible exposure and shared the letter on social media. Director Michael Christoff said the staff member worked Monday and Tuesday, May 18 and May 19, and began to feel ill on Wednesday. The staff member wore a mask and gloves the two days they were attending the students and had no symptoms at the time, Christoff said.

About 230 students, some accompanied by relatives, attended the senior citizen exit during the two-day period. They all stayed in their cars, Christoff said. District officials believe the staff member likely had contact with less than 10 of his coworkers because the school limited the number of people working at each station and the stations were scattered.

The news comes when high schools across the state have brought students together for graduation and continuation ceremonies after weeks of isolation. Most of these events involve careful social distancing, but some counties have state variations to allow for larger gatherings, and some areas continue with in-person graduation ceremonies despite not having permission.

