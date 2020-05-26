Sports Q: At what age did you care about sports the most?

%MINIFYHTMLbc398bb535109347b02a3552e16d1b9813%

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, started by you and chaired by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad via Twitter, Facebook and email. He will choose one each day of the week to respond, then we will bring the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.



%MINIFYHTMLbc398bb535109347b02a3552e16d1b9814% %MINIFYHTMLbc398bb535109347b02a3552e16d1b9814%

At what age did you care more about sports?

I've heard it said that before age 12 it's the pinnacle of sports fandom. The complications of being a teenager are still in the future, and you've built up a knowledge base that an 8- or 9-year-old doesn't have. I think that is quite valid.

That said, it was probably a little earlier for me. When I was 12, the Red Sox had just lost Carlton Fisk and traded Fred Lynn, Rick Burleson, and Butch Hobson, so it was the year I started learning that their favorite teams and players don't stay forever. The Red Sox inspired cynicism even in children in those days.

I think the pinnacle, the point where I worried about the sport the most and thought about it all the time, was probably at age 10 in 1979. The Red Sox still had a roster of young men loaded with all my heroes coming out of & # 39; 78 heartbreak; It still seemed like Lynn, Yaz, Eck, Jim Rice, and the rest had a World Series in their future, if not two. And the Celtics had just added Larry Bird. That worked quite well. For someone whose favorite sports were (and still are) baseball and basketball, that was a special moment.

%MINIFYHTMLbc398bb535109347b02a3552e16d1b9815%

However, I will say this: I was really very concerned about sports in my late 20s, especially when it came to the Red Sox. Those Nomar-Pedro teams were so personable, and the Yankees were so good and so easy to belittle, that it was incredibly satisfying when the Red Sox won, and disappointing to the point that my mood changed for the worse when they lost. I lived alone in Concord, N.H., and I cared about all the games every night. For better or for worse, sports sometimes fill those gaps in loneliness.

But at 10 years old? The age of 10 is definitely when I cared the most. I should note that Lynn, Rice, and Hobson combined for 106 home runs that year, and I probably re-created each of them playing Wiffle Ball that summer. Happy times.

How about you? How old were you when you cared more about sports? I'll hear you in the comments.