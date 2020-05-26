Home Local News Somerville Police investigates shooting from cars; no injuries were reported

Somerville Police investigates shooting from cars; no injuries were reported

Matilda Coleman
Somerville police are investigating a shooting on Greenville Street after residents reported hearing gunshots Monday night.

Police responded to the Prospect Hill neighborhood around 9 p.m. and determined that someone in a car had opened fire on another vehicle, hitting the window and the house of a nearby car, 7News reported.

Police told the news station that the suspicious vehicle moved away from the scene and No injuries have been reported.

