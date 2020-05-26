Some OC malls reopened to shoppers Tuesday – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML3900cc257fa77bef36b8281d54672c8613%

– After being closed for more than two months, two shopping malls in Orange County will reopen for the first time on Tuesday for shoppers in stores.

Brea Mall and The Outlets at Orange will open at 11 a.m. with new security measures.

Both shopping centers are operated by Simon Property Group, which requires employees to take their temperatures before they can work, wear face covers at all times, and keep their workstations six feet away.

The mall's capacity has been reduced to avoid overcrowding, and shoppers are urged to distance themselves socially. Seats in food areas have also been reduced and spaced.

Meanwhile, South Coast Plaza announced over the weekend that it will reopen its in-store purchases on June 1.

On Monday, the California Department of Public Health announced that it would allow retailers to reopen their purchases at the store. However, that is subject to the approval of the individual counties.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors reported Saturday that the state had approved the county's plan for an expedited reopening process because it meant certain benchmarks to control the spread of the coronavirus.

California Governor Gavin Newsom gave his approval to allow O.C. reopen restaurants for in-person meals and retailers for in-person purchases, along with the reopening of offices and manufacturing businesses.

California is currently in phase two of Governor Gavin Newsom's four-phase reopening plan. All retailers and restaurants have already been allowed to reopen for sidewalk pickup. In Los Angeles, the pet grooming and car wash business was also allowed to reopen last week. Most of the beaches, golf courses, and trails have been reopened.

However, the nail and beauty salons remain closed and they have asked officials to allow them to reopen. They fall into the third stage of Newsom's plan, which also includes gyms, cinemas, and sports venues without fans.