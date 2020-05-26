Some Fort Worth ISD students will return to elementary schools next week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML06e89bdb2b072ffce977f55ec572cd9e13%

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) -First Fort Worth students to return to school classrooms will return as soon as next week after campus closings due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML06e89bdb2b072ffce977f55ec572cd9e14% %MINIFYHTML06e89bdb2b072ffce977f55ec572cd9e14%

Four elementary schools in the district are now preparing for students to return to campus for summer school.

A total of approximately 300 students is expected at the four locations.

Most of them are bilingual or English as a Second Language students, which the district determined would benefit from a difficult learning environment to create outside of the classroom.

"The parents wanted to consider that," said district spokesman Clint Bond. "And most of our elementary students don't make a one-to-one device with them, in other words, a computer or a chrome book or a hot spot."

Some special education students are also expected to attend summer sessions.

The Texas Education Agency has listed all of those student groups as children that districts may consider prioritizing the availability of summer programs on campus.

Students will be in the C.C. classrooms Moss Elementary, Westcreek Elementary, Seminary Hills Elementary, and Western Hills Elementary.

%MINIFYHTML06e89bdb2b072ffce977f55ec572cd9e15%

Middle and high school students taking summer classes, either for attendance with a subject or to advance next year, will continue to study virtually.

About 1,000 high school students are expected in the program Bond said.

The district will follow TEA guidelines for bringing students back, including wellness checks when they enter the building and limiting classes to no more than 10 students per teacher. A district Incident Command team is still in the process of developing additional safety guidelines that include masks, gloves, hand washing frequency, and classroom space.

Staff members have been required to take two online courses to review health and safety precautions.

FWISD is in the middle of a survey to help determine how and when to safely bring the rest of the student population to campus.

When asked if the summer program could help inform that decision, Bond explained that the district is still learning from each other on how to proceed.

"Many of us will probably try different things for summer school and see how that applies to that fall, but we have to remember that many of our elected leaders say this is not over. And we have to understand that. "