Six Flags prepares to reopen parks with new guidelines including limited capacity, temperature controls – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML3bf32b4251e2f55dbac9784a4429a88112% %MINIFYHTML3bf32b4251e2f55dbac9784a4429a88112%

– Six Flags has announced new security measures to be implemented by reopening its theme parks across the country.

"At Six Flags, your safety is always our priority, and we have developed a comprehensive plan of new health and safety measures to help keep our guests and team members safe," communications manager Sharon Parker said in a published video. on the company's Twitter.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has been closed since March and recently planned to reopen in mid-May or "as soon as possible."

We have been working hard to create a safe experience for everyone as we prepare to reopen. This is what you need to know about our NEW security measures. pic.twitter.com/aKJkQHElKW – Six Flags (@SixFlags) May 26, 2020

Below are the new guidelines implemented in each park:

%MINIFYHTML3bf32b4251e2f55dbac9784a4429a88113%

Limited park capacity. All guests must make a reservation for a specific date to visit at sixflags.com/reserve.

The thermal images will be used to verify the temperatures of each guest and member of the team that enters the park.

Guests and team members must wear masks while in the park. Everyone on the property should wear appropriate facial covers over the nose and mouth. The only exceptions include children under the age of 2 and those with respiratory problems.

High-tech security controls will be used to check bags without contact, which will allow a faster and safer entry.

Social distancing will be strictly enforced with markers to show guests where to queue to enter the park, restrooms, restaurants, and where to sit at rides and attractions.

The company also announced that it would soon launch a virtual queuing system for transportation lines.

Guests may stay with their small group or family members, but will be asked to keep a safe distance from others.

Six Flags is also expanding the use of mobile food orders and "an increased emphasis on cashless transactions, including the use of ATMs," Parker said.

Cleaning and disinfection will be increased in high traffic areas, as well as in bathrooms, dining rooms, seats and restraints, and line handrails.

Disinfectant and handwash stations will also be available at all of its parks, including entering and exiting games.

It was not immediately announced when the company park would officially reopen in Southern California.