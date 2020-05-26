Six Flags Announces Extensive New Safety Procedures as First Park Reopens June 5 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML7fffadf3b9f6bc497fdb1db35a0c851412% %MINIFYHTML7fffadf3b9f6bc497fdb1db35a0c851412%

– While Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor remain closed in North Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has released reopening plans for all of its 26 parks, as the first, Frontier City in Oklahoma City, reopens. June 5.

When each park is reopened, each will use an online reservation system to control the volume of the park: schedule visitors to enter by day and stagger arrival times.

There will also be a temperature detection system for park visitors at the front door.

Along with the workers, guests will be asked to wear face masks that cover the nose and mouth.

In addition to social distancing on the park grounds, visitors will also be spaced at attractions. "As you go up to the attractions you will see that all the attractions will be, the reference lines will actually be marked, so there is a six foot gap between the family outfits," said Trevor Leonard, general manager of Frontier City. an interview. "As you ride the roller coasters, you will find that every other row (they will be empty) and people will be socially distanced at the rides, so you will only be traveling with the family. At first there will be no strangers sitting next to you."

The dining areas are being adjusted to allow ample space between the seated parts; And officials say there will be continuous cleaning in all parks every day.

"We have established a clean crew to continuously clean attractions, railings, and reference lines. They will be in our restrooms cleaning (and) you will see people in our food service courtyards," said Leonard.

Six Flags is also adding multiple hand washing stations and alcohol-based hand sanitizer in all parks.

Six Flags officials say the parks in Texas will reopen when it's safe to do so, and after Governor Greg Abbott authorizes it along with state and local health officials.