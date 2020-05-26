Showtime Establishes Oscar Winner Errol Morris's Timothy Leary Docu – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML05875da7b3dc8c94c9287d199d78439a13%

Showtime Documentary Films unveiled a new documentary feature from Oscar-winning director Errol Morris (Wormwood, the fog of war) that will highlight polarizing psychedelic drug advocate Timothy Leary. The docu, which currently has the working title of An Errol Morris movie It will debut later this year on Showtime.

%MINIFYHTML05875da7b3dc8c94c9287d199d78439a14% %MINIFYHTML05875da7b3dc8c94c9287d199d78439a14%

Known as the High Priest of LSD, the document will delve into why he became a narcotic in 1974 and turned his back on the millions he urged to turn on, tune in and leave. The feature will also be immersed in her relationship with her "perfect love" Joanna Harcourt-Smith, whom Allen Ginsberg suggested was a government pawn. With Morris, Harcourt-Smith will re-examine the chaotic period of his life and explore the mystery of Leary, including his period of exile, new imprisonment, and subsequent cooperation with the authorities. The film is inspired by the memories of Harcourt-Smith, Tripping the Bardo with Timothy Leary: My Psychedelic Love Story.

Related story Hot Doc on Sales Block: DiCaprio's Appian Way, Howard & Grazer & # 39; s Imagine Making & # 39; Timothy Leary: Follow Me To Freedom & # 39; %MINIFYHTML05875da7b3dc8c94c9287d199d78439a15%

"This is a dream project," said Morris. "I'm always looking for alternative forms of a story. You never want to go through the front door. Or even the back door. Much better to find an attic window that's been left ajar.

He adds: “Joanna Harcourt-Smith, who had a love story with Timothy Leary, wrote a book detailing how they met, how they fell in love, how they took drugs together, how she ended up in prison. And then something amazing happened. I found Joanna as interesting as Timothy Leary, maybe even more. It was a way of telling a story about the 70s in a powerful and unexpected way. I am excited to be working with Showtime and cannot believe my good fortune. "

An Errol Morris movie (wt) is being produced for Showtime by Fourth Floor Productions & Moxie Pictures. Morris is an executive producer, while Robert Fernández and Steven Hathaway are producers.

Watch a Harcourt-Smith clip of the document below.