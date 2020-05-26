Sheriff: 9 years old, seriously injured after being hit by an engine pontoon – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Morrison County officials say a 9-year-old boy is in hospital after a pontoon incident Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML32ace04dbc709e5264baedc255911cce14% %MINIFYHTML32ace04dbc709e5264baedc255911cce14%

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Round Lake, north of Randall.

%MINIFYHTML32ace04dbc709e5264baedc255911cce15%

The sheriff's office says a 39-year-old Brownsdale woman was driving a pontoon and tried to pull a rope on the boy in the water, but it fell short. Then the pontoon pulled back and the engine hit the boy in the water.

The boy was taken to Hennepin Healthcare by helicopter with serious injuries.

Details are limited at this time, so check back for more updates.