Sheriff: 5 seriously injured in frontal fire collision near Walker – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Cass County officials say five people were seriously injured, and three needed to be airlifted, in a head-on collision on Saturday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the accident happened at 5:50 p.m. at 43th Avenue Northwest in Turtle Lake Township near Walker, Minnesota.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision on top of a hill. A 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck was completely engulfed in flames while a 2005 Nissan A23 suffered serious damage.

Three men, who were occupants of the van, were treated at the scene for serious injuries and taken to area hospitals. They were later flown to the metro and Fargo hospitals for additional treatment.

The occupants of the Nissan, a man and a woman, were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals for additional treatment for serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.