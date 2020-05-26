Shares rise to highest levels since close as US death toll nears 100,000 – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML54b26c2c4112a3b8d9d3b85a0b2c228e13%

NEW YORK (AP) – Shares rose on Wall Street to their highest levels since US business closings closed. USA More than two months ago, optimism rose on Tuesday about the reopening of the economy, even as the official death toll from the coronavirus closed on Tuesday. 100,000, a mark President Donald Trump once predicted the country would never see.

%MINIFYHTML54b26c2c4112a3b8d9d3b85a0b2c228e14% %MINIFYHTML54b26c2c4112a3b8d9d3b85a0b2c228e14%

With infections growing rapidly in places like Brazil and India, a senior global health official warned that the crisis worldwide is far from over.

In a largely symbolic move, the New York Stock Exchange trading floor in lower Manhattan reopened for the first time in two months, with plexiglass barriers, masks, and a small number of traders to adhere to the rules of social distance. 6 feet. Those who enter the NYSE will have their temperature taken and asked to avoid public transportation.

The S,amp;P 500 closed 1.2% higher, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 530 points, or 2.2%. Markets around the world also increased.

"These little steps that we begin to see reopening in different states, the different policies that are allowed that were not allowed two weeks ago, are clear signs that we are moving in the right direction," said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner at Meridian Equity Partners.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has presided over the state with the highest death toll from the scourge, rang the bell to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Several thousand brokers and others used to cram the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the 1990s. But in the years that followed, the rise of e-commerce from computer terminals grew to dominate the action on Wall Street. These days, there are around 500 floor traders on the NYSE.

The rally took place when the government reported that US consumer confidence rose this month, showing signs of stabilization. Still, it remains close to a six-year low in the face of widespread trade closings that have pushed the economy into a recession and brought unemployment to the levels last seen during the Great Depression.

In recent days, rental car giant Hertz and South America's largest airline Latam have filed for bankruptcy, joining people like J. Crew, J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus.

Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 5.5 million people, killing more than 346,000, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Europe has registered some 170,000 deaths, while the USA. USA They were approaching 100,000 in less than four months, more than the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

The actual death toll is widely believed to be significantly higher, and experts say many victims died of the virus without being tested.

Several months ago, Trump compared the coronavirus to the flu and dismissed concerns that it could lead to so many deaths. Since then, top administration scientists have warned that as many as 240,000 could die from the virus.

In New York, Cuomo reported a one-day Tuesday total of 73 deaths, the lowest number in months, and from a peak of nearly 800.

"In this absurd new reality, it is good news," he said.

%MINIFYHTML54b26c2c4112a3b8d9d3b85a0b2c228e15%

Still, even the Republican convention in August is up in the air, with Republicans talking about pulling her out of North Carolina due to concerns that authorities won't allow such a large meeting. Georgia and Florida, both led by Republican governors, have volunteered to host the convention.

In Italy, where the crisis is easing but the death toll is 33,000, the ancient ruins of Pompeii reopened to the public on Tuesday, and the Colosseum in Rome, one of the world's largest tourist attractions, will begin to receive visitors again. in June. 1, although entry times will be staggered to reduce overcrowding and tickets must be purchased online.

The World Health Organization said the world remains stagnant only in the first stage of the pandemic, curbing hopes of a rapid global economic rebound.

"Right now, we are not in the second wave. We are right in the middle of the first wave globally," said Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO executive director.

"We are still in a phase where the disease is on the rise," Ryan said, pointing to South America, South Asia and other parts of the world.

India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, saw a record jump in a single day in new cases for the seventh consecutive day. It reported 6,535 new infections on Tuesday, bringing its total to more than 145,000, including nearly 4,200 deaths.

Full coverage: virus outbreak

In Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro was enraged at state and local leaders applying measures to stay home, the WHO warned that before reopening the economy, authorities must have enough evidence to control the spread of the virus.

Brazil has 375,000 coronavirus infections, only surpassed by the 1.6 million cases in the US. And it has counted more than 23,000 deaths, but many fear that Brazil's real number is much higher.

Ryan said that because of Brazil's "intense,quot; transmission rates, he should maintain some measures to stay home, regardless of the damage to the economy.

"You must continue doing everything you can," he said.

The travel ban to the United States will take effect on Tuesday for foreigners who come from Brazil.

In Europe, Russian Vladimir Putin announced that the postponed military parade marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in World War II will take place on June 24. Victory Day has become the most important holiday in Russia, traditionally marked on May 9 with an armed power show on Red Square.

Putin said the country has passed the peak of the outbreak.

Russia reported a record one-day rise on Tuesday of 174 deaths, bringing the country's confirmed death toll to more than 3,800. The number of cases of coronavirus in Russia exceeded 360,000, the third highest in the world, with almost 9,000 new infections registered.

The country's comparatively low death rate has raised doubts among experts. Russian officials deny manipulating the numbers and attribute the low numbers to the effectiveness of the country's blockades.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.