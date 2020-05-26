Shah Rukh Khan fans react to his delayed Eid wishes

Shah Rukh Khan makes sure that every year on Eid he leaves his residence to greet a sea of ​​fans who gather outside his residence. However, this year due to the blockade, it could not happen. Her fans were surely losing their sight and eagerly awaiting their wishes on social media. But, the actor took a while to wish his ardent followers. He tweeted late last night saying: “May the blessings of Allah see us in these times. In the end, it's Faith that keeps us going … Eid Mubarak for everyone. May I always shower you with love, peace and prosperity. "

The wish came late at night and his fans had been waiting all day. As soon after posting the Tweet, his fans began to fill out the comment section by telling King Khan that they were a little worried and disappointed as they waited since morning. One of those fans wrote: "Bahut, wait kaara lord aapne,quot; Well we are sure something kept the King busy or else it would never take long for his fans to feel special. Doesn't everyone agree?