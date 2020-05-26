SF protest urges Facebook to protect the public from political lies, hatred and disinformation – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Protesters will screen messages on the Facebook building in San Francisco on Tuesday night to urge company shareholders to ensure that the public is protected from hate, lies and disinformation in the next political season.

Messages will begin to appear at 9 p.m. in the Facebook building at 161 Fremont St.

Shareholders will meet on Wednesday and consider studying the company's political announcement policy. Protesters allege that Facebook executives do not want advertising policy to be studied, a policy they say could jeopardize the 2020 election.

Protesters say Facebook will allow politicians and political campaigns to lie in their ads.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the planned protest.

