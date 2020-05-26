See what all the fuss is about love, Victor Trailer

What if Simon Spier comes out, the central story of Love simonWas it not a celebrated matter? Love victor you are here to answer that question.
The sequel series of Love simonHulu & # 39; s Love victor follow Victor (Michael Cimino), a new Creekwood High School student on his own journey of self-discovery. But Victor's home life, his friends, and his understanding of his own sexual orientation are not the same as Simon's. Confused and in a new city, Victor decides to approach Simon (Nick robinson) in an effort to control his growing feelings and desires.
"You are so lucky, Simon, to have the most perfect and acceptable friends in the world, supportive friends. For some of us, it is not that easy," says Victor.
The trailer below gives viewers a hint of what's to come in the new series when all episodes drop on June 19.
"I was excited to start again, I thought I would finally have a chance to be myself, or at least a chance to finally find out who he is," says Victor in the trailer above. "My story is confusing. Some like boys, some like girls, some like both, I'm not even sure what I like."
Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, writers behind the film and We are, they return as executive producers in the sequel series. Isaac Kalusner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy They are also executive producers. Ana Ortiz plays Isabel, the mother of Victor, James Martinez plays his father Isabella Ferreira his sister and Mateo Fernández his brother. The cast also includes Rachel Naomi Hilson, Baby wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, Sophia Bush, Mekhi Phifer and Mason Gooding.
Love victor It was originally intended for Disney +, but moved to Hulu, according to Variety because of the theme, "including drinking and sexual exploration." Sources told Variety that it didn't fit in with Disney +'s family nature.
All episodes fall on Friday June 19 on Hulu.
