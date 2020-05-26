See what all the fuss is about love, Victor Trailer

What if Simon Spier comes out, the central story of Love simonWas it not a celebrated matter? Love victor you are here to answer that question.

The sequel series of Love simonHulu & # 39; s Love victor follow Victor (Michael Cimino), a new Creekwood High School student on his own journey of self-discovery. But Victor's home life, his friends, and his understanding of his own sexual orientation are not the same as Simon's. Confused and in a new city, Victor decides to approach Simon (Nick robinson) in an effort to control his growing feelings and desires.

"You are so lucky, Simon, to have the most perfect and acceptable friends in the world, supportive friends. For some of us, it is not that easy," says Victor.