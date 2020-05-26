See two alligators locked in cold-blooded combat on the South Carolina golf course

%MINIFYHTMLd0fa44c765ad9122164523a99962987b13%

It never fails: you're on the field trying to get into 18 holes, and bam: two apex predators from the Paleogene Period are suddenly caught in deadly combat.

That was what happened at the Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville, South Carolina, on Thursday. A golfer, Matthew Proffitt, captured the video and provided a 15-second clip to the club's Facebook account, although they reportedly struggled for two hours.

In the clip, the two crocodiles have their jaws attached to each other; The upper part has a clear grip on your opponent's upper jaw, while the lower part has the lower jaw and lower leg.

A clear reminder that alligators are not only terrifying, but they don't give a damn about your golf outing.