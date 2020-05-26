See Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner wish Scott Disick happy birthday

Happy 37th birthday Scott Disick!

%MINIFYHTML68fc1c7e817fc0d0a3237ff7cac12caf12% %MINIFYHTML68fc1c7e817fc0d0a3237ff7cac12caf12%

Those close to the keeping up with the Kardashians and Flip it like Disick Star has started sending their celebratory wishes on social media, and one of the first to do so was Kim Kardashian.

Kim posted Scott's photo below in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, writing, "Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou! We have so many memories together. You are an amazing father, brother, and friend."

She continued, "Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."

After the solo shot, Kim also posted some additional photos of the father of three, including a throwback with Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian.