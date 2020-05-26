See Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner wish Scott Disick happy birthday

Happy 37th birthday Scott Disick!
Those close to the keeping up with the Kardashians and Flip it like Disick Star has started sending their celebratory wishes on social media, and one of the first to do so was Kim Kardashian.
Kim posted Scott's photo below in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, writing, "Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou! We have so many memories together. You are an amazing father, brother, and friend."
She continued, "Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."
After the solo shot, Kim also posted some additional photos of the father of three, including a throwback with Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian.
Kris Jenner He released an equally sweet tribute to Scott, along with a collage of photos showing not only the two of them, but also him and the three children of Kourtney Kardashian: Mason Disick (10) Penelope Disick (7) and Reick Disick (5)
"Thanks for bringing so much love and laughter to our family!" Kris wrote. "Thank you for your sense of adventure and for always being there for all of us."
Signing as "Mama K,quot;, added Kris, "You are amazing and I love you!"
Surely there will be many more birthday wishes for Scott before the end of the day! In the meantime, take a look at how Lord Disick celebrated his big day last year.
And be sure to catch up on all of Scott's antics by watching full episodes of keeping up with the Kardashians here!
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
%MINIFYHTML68fc1c7e817fc0d0a3237ff7cac12caf14%