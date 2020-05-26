Scott Derrickson Direct Sequel to David Bowie Labyrinth TriStar Pictures – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Derrickson, who retaliated as director at Dr. Strange 2 On creative differences, he has found a new fantasy franchise to take on. TriStar Pictures set him up to direct the Jim Henson sequel Labyrinth. Maggie Levin, who wrote and directed In the darkand My valentine for Hulu, he will write the script.

The 1986 original starred David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly and has maintained cult status for more than three decades, leading to linked novels and comics, video games, perennial screenings, and even an annual fan costume ball, which is considered one of the largest in the world.

Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company is producing. Brian Henson is an executive producer. Derrickson is an executive producer with his frequent collaborator, C. Robert Cargill. Blanca Lisa, vice president of feature film production, is directing the project for The Jim Henson Company.

Caellum Allen is supervising with Nicole Brown on behalf of TriStar Pictures.

Derrickson is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren Brittenham. Levin is represented by WME, Brillstein, and Gang Tire. Cargill is represented by Brillstein.