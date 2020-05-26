San Francisco religious leaders to call for slow reopening of live services – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A group of black religious leaders planned to meet Monday to promote adherence to virtual worship services during the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and call for more medical and educational services from the community.

Black pastors and members of the San Francisco Interfaith Council will meet at City Hall to urge churches in the black community and throughout the region to keep their doors closed until they can ensure the safety of their congregations against the coronavirus. Participating pastors plan to observe the significant number of victims of the virus among black clergy and members of their congregations, who closed their churches too late or reopened them too soon.

Monday's meeting comes three days after President Donald Trump declared houses of worship "essential,quot; and opened them in time for Memorial Day weekend. Trump said he would override governors who want churches to remain closed in deference to the coronavirus.

“Worship is not relegated to one place; Jesus said the Kingdom of God is in you, "said the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, president of San

Francisco NAACP and pastor of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco. "Pastors of all faiths and in all communities must take advantage of technology to stay in touch with their members and not make harsh judgments about the pandemic, but follow science in reopening."

The pastors have emphasized that they will be properly masked on Monday and will keep six feet of social distance.

Clergy leaders will also ask governments to direct additional resources to black communities, claiming that blacks

The community has been the most affected by the virus, but has not received the same attention or attention as other communities. The group is calling for three major actions by government leaders: more COVID-19 testing, more medical services, and more K-12 educational programs and the technology (specifically Internet access) necessary to use them.