Samsung could fix one of the worst things about its folding phones: BGR

The next-generation Galaxy Fold design could offer a feature that no other Samsung flip phone has, water and dust resistance.

A new Samsung patent shows a design consistent with the original Fold, but the phone features some notable changes that could apply to Galaxy Fold Lite or Fold 2 phones to be released this year.

The main purpose of the patent is to describe the waterproofing technology for smartphones with folding screens.

The first foldable phone that Samsung decided to launch turned out to be a nightmare for the company. The phone featured some design options that turned out to be fatal to the screen, forcing Samsung to essentially redesign certain aspects of the hinge and display. Use in real life demonstrated that debris can easily penetrate the handset and that the screen protector can be removed with force. Both actions would destroy the fragile folding screen. The fixed Galaxy Fold launched in late September last year, about five months after the planned launch date. Even then, people who have used the phone discovered that the debris would end up inside the phone, despite the fixes. The display was still scratch-prone as it was not made of glass.

The Galaxy Z Flip that launched in mid-February was a huge success, compared to the Fold. It was cheaper, more attractive, and featured a folding screen made of ultra-thin glass, the first in the industry. But the demolitions found that dust could still get into the phone. Samsung's upcoming flip phones could fix all of that, and flip phones could finally get the water and dust resistance we've come to expect from traditional phones.

Samsung made a lot of the solutions it developed for the Z Flip, but dust can still get into the phone. And if dust can get in there, then the water inlet is just an accident away. Since folding phones are still far more priced than traditional flagships, durability improvements are more than welcome for this class of products.

Dutch blog LetsGoDigital I found a new patent from Samsung entitled Electronic device that includes waterproof structure. As you will see in the following illustrations, the phone in question closely resembles the original Galaxy Fold.

The foldable design that Samsung used to highlight its innovations features almost the same design as the original Fold. We have a large internal screen with a notch on the right side where a dual-lens camera is placed.

Another design change concerns the way the phone folds up. The two sides would fold perfectly, without leaving a small gap between them, as is the case with the original fold. This could be an indication that the phone would sport a glass screen instead of plastic, just like the Z Flip.

Things change on the outside of the phone, where Samsung has placed a small screen strip instead of a Fold-like exterior screen. The screen would show notifications and could allow the user to answer calls. But you would have to open the phone for any other type of activity. The multi-lens camera on the back features three cameras, one of which could be a periscope camera.

This could easily be the Galaxy Fold Lite model that is rumored to launch this summer for $ 1,099. The phone will reuse last year's Fold design combined with 2020 hardware, according to rumors. That way, Samsung hopes to ditch the stock of Fold parts it still has on hand. However, it is unclear at this time if the Fold Lite would have a waterproof design. Perhaps the feature is reserved for the Fold 2 to be released alongside the Galaxy Note 2, or a different phone in the future.

However, the phone in these illustrations may not be the Fold 2. That phone is supposed to have a much better display design, as Samsung is replacing that ugly side notch with a piercing display. On the other hand, the device in these images could never be manufactured, since Samsung could use any illustration to show the technology it wants to patent.

What really matters is that future Samsung folding devices will have better protection against the ingress of dust and water, avoiding unwanted accidents like the ones that ruined the launch of the original Fold. And if Samsung is developing waterproofing technology for folding, then everyone else is doing the same or will follow suit.

Samsung Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone. Image Source: Lee Jin-man / AP / Shutterstock