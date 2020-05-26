Salman Khan treats his fans with his latest song Bhai Bhai

Salman Khan has been entertaining his fans with his movie releases on Eid every year. It has become more of a tradition. This time he had also planned to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, Bhaijaan surely knows that his fans eagerly await this day every year and therefore he did his best not to disappoint them. He kept his promise by releasing a song Bhai Bhai, co-written by the actor and Danish Sabri. Salman has sung the song himself, along with Ruhaan Arshad, and the music is composed by Sajid Wajid. The song based on the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood.

Bhai Bhai was shot at Salman's Panvel farm, where the actor spends all his time during the confinement. Sharing the song on Twitter, Salman Khan wrote: "Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga … Aap subb ko eid mubarakh … #BhaiBhai (sic)". Previously, the actor had released two songs on his YouTube channel titled Tere Bina and Pyaar Karona.