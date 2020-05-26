Salman Khan trained Hrithik Roshan before making his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan completes 20 years in Bollywood this year. He made his debut with Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai, in 2000. The actor instantly became the toast of the city with his debut film. Her acting and dancing skills impressed everyone.

%MINIFYHTML09d07790cb035a1b8cb2cf1cb7fe92f314% %MINIFYHTML09d07790cb035a1b8cb2cf1cb7fe92f314%

In addition to his acting and dancing skills, Hrithik is known for his flawless physique. But did you know it was none other than superstar Salman Khan, who helped Hrithik prepare to face the cameras? He helped Hrithik obtain that enviable physique.

Hrithik has discussed this in a previous interview. He said: "I would consider (the phase) before my debut film, Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai, a turning point when it comes to physical fitness. When I was selected for it, I trained diligently with Salman Khan and looked towards Back. Dance has been my passion since I was a kid, and that's mainly what I would do to stay fit (back then). "

%MINIFYHTML09d07790cb035a1b8cb2cf1cb7fe92f315%

So now you know that it is Salman Khan who has been the inspiration behind Hrithik's success.