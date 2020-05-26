Sailor Brinkley-Cook, proud to be 100 percent imperfect in a candid post about body dysmorphia

Instagram

Opening up about her insecurities, Christie Brinkley's model daughter admits that her struggles with cellulite and weight gain have triggered a past eating disorder.

Model Sailor Brinkley-Cook you're struggling with body dysmorphia issues and remnants of a past eating disorder.

Instead of waiting for bikini beach days this summer, Christie BrinkleyThe 21-year-old daughter admits that she is full of insecurities about showing her body, and she went to Instagram over the weekend (May 24) to share her problems.

"I'm so fucking sick and tired of photoshop," she wrote, quoting the rapper's lyrics. Kendrick Lamarshe follows "HUMBLE" and adds that she is not happy with her perceived flaws and her weight gain.

"I have been so depressed recently," she added. "Crying over my cellulite, letting my body fat ruin my day, making me angry that I'm not as thin as I once was."

Sailor also revealed that her body battle has triggered an eating disorder in the past: "Leftover trends in eating disorder have strengthened," he continued. "As I enter myself as a young woman, my body changes and changes every month, the 'control' that I felt I had once overcome has been completely taken away from me. Hormones, emotions, pain increase".

Despite his difficulty, he finished the post on an optimistic note, encouraging others to accept his looks and not compare himself to others.

<br />

"(I am) declaring that I have cellulite and a stomach that doesn't always look 'pleasant' (whatever that means) and I am (a) 100% imperfect human (sic)," he concluded. "And I'm proud as hell of my body! If you're out there hating yourself, stop! I appreciate it. Your body is so magical. That's it. Have a good day."