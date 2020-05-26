Safaree shares a tip for her fans

Safaree thought this is the best time to offer advice to her IG fans and followers. He's also addressing the fact that haters annoy him all the time, no matter what he does, and criticize him all day.

Look at the words that Erica Mena's husband had to share on his social media account. Speaking of Erica, her message is addressed to her as well, as you'll see below.

‘For my people, when you are genuinely happy in life and do your thing, you don't have time for the mere talk! Elevate because we are at a level they cannot reach! It's hard to know from here‼ ️ and get used to these photos because I no longer look at the shirts section 💪🏾💪🏾🏆🏆💴💴 STRAIITTT #thisaintspacejambitch thanks to my wife for always taking my millions of photos @iamerica_mena I love you even if you want kill me during the Quarantine Sa & # 39; Safaree captioned his post.

A fan told her, "Your confidence is beautiful, never change!", And someone else said, "Erica, your husband looks great,quot; without mercy, Safaree and your family.

Somoene more said: ‘No more brother shirt. We will go shirtless for the next decade. "

Another follower posted this: & # 39; No, because if you really check it, different preferences, different lanes, Iah, just stay in your lane and everything is everything & # 39 ;, and someone else said: & # 39; You are always so fresh and tidy, and Erica is so damn beautiful. You two look amazing together, so you both hate each other so much that it's hard to be beautiful. "

Someone else burst out on Safaree and said: ‘Wow! You look great @safaree Your abs motivated me, "and another fan posted this:" You and Erica have been looking gorgeous AF! I love to see you happy and share the love that you make! "

In other news, talking about Safaree's wife, Erica made her fans go wild with excitement with a new photo she left on her social media account.

Ad

Safaree also participated in the comments and made sure to show fans how he feels about his wife.



Post views:

0 0