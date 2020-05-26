Russia's Key Buyers Event: Digital Edition, a virtual follow-up to last year's inaugural initiative organized by national advocacy agency Roskino, has unveiled a program featuring new Russian works and a host of local and international speakers.

From June 8-15, the event will showcase more than 300 Russian projects to international buyers, including movies, drama series, animation, and unscripted formats, spanning many of the country's top companies and talents. New works of the main Russian images from Art Pictures are involved, which Up News Info revealed will buy a document about the famous filmmaker Sergei Bondarchuk, the drama of the Central Partnership Chernobyl: Abyss, which will show images, and Timur Bekmambetov V2. Escape from Hell, whose Up News Info broke the news earlier this year.

The market says it will have buyers and producers from more than 40 countries and to date RTL, AMC Networks, Mars CGV, Wild Bunch, Beta Film, Koch Media and Iqiyi have been registered.

A panel program will be presented with speakers including Russian executives such as filmmaker Timur Bekmembetov, producer and founder of Art Pictures, Fedor Bondarchuk, and Vadim Vereshchagin, CEO of the Central Partnership. International speakers include Pierre Sissmann, CEO of Cyber ​​Group Studios, Richard Rowe, Director of International Acquisitions and Co-Productions for Wildbrain, and Yan Li, CEO of Beijing Joy Culture Media Co.

The Up News Info is organizing panels on topics including Russia's international collaborations and the appearance of the "Screenlife" format. Industry professionals can register through the official market website to participate.

There will also be a co-production market with presentation sessions highlighting more than 90 work-in-progress projects.

The event is ahead of the virtual Cannes markets, which Up News Info described here. Those, like the Russian showcase, have been created in response to the cancellation of the Cannes festival and physical market this year due to the coronavirus.

The key buyer event: The digital edition is backed by the Russian Ministry of Culture and the Moscow Government. Roskino has been making a concerted effort, including working with international public relations companies, to increase the territory's prominence in the international film business in the past 12 months.

"Such a national virtual market is unprecedented, and it is exciting to be the pioneers," said Evgenia Markova, CEO of Roskino. For eight days, The Key Buyers Event: Digital Edition has been designed to facilitate networking, inspiring discussions and screenings that show the diverse landscape of Russian content including movies, series, animations and documentaries, and to promote Russian talent around the world . During these difficult times, we are adapting to defend our filmmakers to give them every opportunity to participate in global exchange through the virtual market, which is possible with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Moscow Government. "