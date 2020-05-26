As the world progresses with a new normal, so will 2020 ESPYS.

Since its debut in 1993, the ESPY Awards have always had a host. This year, that tradition will continue with a twist, since there will not be one, but Three Sports stars leading the show: Seattle Storm base Sue Bird, Extreme OL Reign Megan Rapinoe and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

While the coronavirus pandemic has caused unforeseen challenges to beloved awards, just like the athletes they celebrate, ESPYS tackles those obstacles head-on, "shifting its focus from outstanding athletic achievement to further highlighting the narratives of service, perseverance, and courage within the world of sports, "according to a press release, as he adapts to a new socially distant logistical playbook.

"At the moment a lot of good is being done in the world, and The spies they are recognizing a sports community whose achievements go far beyond the field, "Bird said in a statement." I am proud to host this year's unique show with Megan and Russell, two athletes I admire for their talent, but most importantly, their compassion in today's world. "