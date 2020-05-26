Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird to Present Remote ESPYS 2020

As the world progresses with a new normal, so will 2020 ESPYS.
Since its debut in 1993, the ESPY Awards have always had a host. This year, that tradition will continue with a twist, since there will not be one, but Three Sports stars leading the show: Seattle Storm base Sue Bird, Extreme OL Reign Megan Rapinoe and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
While the coronavirus pandemic has caused unforeseen challenges to beloved awards, just like the athletes they celebrate, ESPYS tackles those obstacles head-on, "shifting its focus from outstanding athletic achievement to further highlighting the narratives of service, perseverance, and courage within the world of sports, "according to a press release, as he adapts to a new socially distant logistical playbook.
"At the moment a lot of good is being done in the world, and The spies they are recognizing a sports community whose achievements go far beyond the field, "Bird said in a statement." I am proud to host this year's unique show with Megan and Russell, two athletes I admire for their talent, but most importantly, their compassion in today's world. "
"The stories we see in The spies each year serves as a reminder of the hope that sports can inspire, "Rapinoe said." I'm looking forward to putting the show together with Sue and Russell, and bringing that much-needed hope to the public this year. "
Wilson added: "Although the world of sports is on hiatus, Megan, Sue and I hope to shed light on some of the incredible resilience stories we are seeing in this unique moment."
According to the press release, the remote program will include the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award and the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, among others.
"The spies They always have the distinctive pleasure of recognizing inspirational moments, but this year they have the added purpose of creating a collective experience for fans and gamers who miss live sports, "Rob King, ESPN Senior Vice President and Content Editor, he said in a statement. "Part of the fun of The spies It brings together athletes from a wide spectrum of sports and Sue, Megan and Russell represent a diverse lineup of teams. We are excited to see them bring their passion to host the show. "
To see how it all unfolds, be sure to tune in to ESPN on June 21 at 9 p.m. ET.
