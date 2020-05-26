RTD faces serious challenges in long coronavirus tracking

%MINIFYHTMLe988edd40ccd7aed18dc6e6f238b1dca13%

For the first time since RTD dramatically reduced service in the face of the coronavirus pandemic more than a month ago, the transit agency is restoring service on several popular bus lines in the metropolitan area.

Starting Tuesday, the frequency will largely increase from the 15L, which runs down East Colfax Avenue; at 105, which runs along Havana Street in Aurora; 121, which crosses Aurora on Peoria Street; and 40, which runs along Colorado Boulevard in eastern Denver.

"This is the first formal change to the schedule (COVID-19)," said Tina Jaquez, a spokeswoman for the Regional Transportation District, referring to the strongly reduced schedule that went into effect on April 19.

Meanwhile, plans continue toward a September opening of the N-Line long-distance rail corridor from Union Station to Thornton, RTD said.

But this week's schedule changes do not erase the fact that the transit agency is facing hard work to recover from a pandemic that reduced passenger numbers by at least 60% from the end of March. The following month, the agency abandoned fare charges on all train and bus lines to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while also requiring passengers to board buses in the rear.

Jaquez said he did not know when rates would be reinstated on all RTD trips.

A clearer indication of the difficult path for RTD appeared last week, when the agency released the results of a survey it conducted with 2,662 passengers in early May regarding its perception of the level of safety when traveling on public transportation during a pandemic.

Respondents put RTDs in the background, with just 18% support, for activities they believed would be safe to participate in during a viral pandemic. Before RTD I was visiting friends (22%), going to the grocery store (31%), visiting family members (35%), and exercising outdoors (78%).

Of the respondents who had not used RTD in the previous month, three-quarters said they would "wait to see what happens to the coronavirus,quot; before traveling again, or that they would delay getting on a train or bus "indefinitely."

"I am not surprised by the lack of confidence in RTD due to the nature of (crowded public transportation)," said Lance Longenbohm, head of the union that represents more than 1,000 RTD workers. "When you get on a bus, even when there is no pandemic and someone is sick, everyone has it."

Jaquez said 11 RTD employees have hired COVID-19 so far, and two others have pending evidence.

Longenbohm worries about luring passengers to RTD, especially after reports began leaking in the past month that many homeless people have been riding buses and trains because they were free. In fact, in the RTD survey, several respondents expressed disgust at having to share a bus or train with members of the homeless community loud and clear.

"Buses have become a mobile haven for the homeless," wrote one respondent.

"Prevent homeless people from riding around the city on the bus all day," wrote another.

Longenbohm said RTD will have to make public transport something that people want to get to know again before returning to buses and trains.

"We have to attract people back," he said.

On the financial side, RTD faces headwinds as it tries to stabilize its main source of revenue – sales and use taxes. Tax disbursements have had a massive impact as shopping and meals have dried amid government-mandated business closings.

The Business Research Division of the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business produced a forecast for RTD this month, taking into account the impacts of COVID-19.

With RTD having collected sales and use taxes totaling $ 659.4 million in 2019, that number under an optimistic scenario would not equal or exceed until 2023. In a medium growth scenario, the 2019 collections would not be seen. again until 2026.

Under the most pessimistic scenario, where getting back from the pandemic is a long and rocky road, RTD would not see reaching its tax revenue levels in 2019 until 2036.

"If people are not spending, that definitely has an impact on us," Jaquez said.