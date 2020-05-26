Ron Jeremy under investigation for new sexual assault charge

WENN

The latest allegations against the veteran porn star, who has been battling allegations of inappropriate behavior for years, come two years after he was involved in a groping incident in the bathroom.

Veteran Pornstar Ron Jeremy faces a new complaint of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

Authorities have confirmed an investigation is underway, though no further details have been released about the allegations against the 67-year-old man, The Daily Beast reports.

"Our office is reviewing the sexual assault allegations against Ron Jeremy. A filing decision has not been made," Greg Risling, the Los Angeles District Attorney's public information officer, simply told TheWrap.com.

Jeremy has been battling claims of inappropriate behavior for years, and came under scrutiny again during the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017, when a Rolling Stone exposition uncovered a string of allegations of unwanted progress.

He vehemently dismissed the reports at the time, calling them "pure lies or buyer's remorse," but in 2018, he also made headlines for an alleged groping incident in the bathroom of the West Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill access point.