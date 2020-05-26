Rihanna appreciates supporters on the 15th anniversary of & # 39; Pon de Replay & # 39;

Instagram

Reflecting on how far she's come since she first burst onto the music scene, the hit & # 39; Umbrella & # 39; She offers her gratitude to God for taking her to her devotees.

Rihanna celebrated the 15th "trippy" anniversary of their debut single "Pon de Replay" in a heartfelt post thanking their "supportive" fan base on Sunday, May 24.

The 32-year-old singer was in vogue on Twitter over the weekend when her fans and followers flocked to social media to reflect on how far she's come since she first burst onto the music scene.

After reading messages from her devotees, whom they nicknamed her "Armada," Rihanna turned to Instagram to reflect on her career path thus far.

"Thanks for all the love on this hashtag today!" she wrote. "Man, this is uneven. I feel like yesterday I was shaking in the halls of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay."

"& # 39; Pon de Replay & # 39; is where it all started … 15 years later and I'm here because God took me to you, and you have sustained, supported, tolerated, loved, kept it too real with me, and We always connect because of that. I love you Navy, and I appreciate you. I am so grateful to have gifted you as my fans and my family. G4L! "