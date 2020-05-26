Rico Nasty and Coi Leray exchange insults on Twitter

%MINIFYHTML78de9e58fe174a39c6486e0014dd9efa11%

A fan tries to assure them that they can both be good rappers without underestimating themselves, but Coi replies: I reached out to her! I screwed with her! I never said anything bad about her.

Rico nasty and Coi Leray They were involved in an online discussion on Twitter. It looked like the meat started after Coi teased Rico by saying he looked better and made "BETTER MUSIC" than her.

"When you see me, just make sure you keep that same energy … I showed you love but you can't deal with it. I MAKE A MUSIC BETTER THAN YOU, I GO BETTER THAN YOU, I DRESS BETTER THAN YOU, and never in my life JOCKED your style, "Coi wrote on Monday May 25 in the blue bird application. Quoting the post's retweeting, Rico said, "I haven't laughed that much since that time when I could. I could hear your babble through this. Shut up d ** k eater."

"Make better music … let me see the YouTube streams and views. Were you gold or platinum? THEY ** KU ARE FAMOUS BC HAPPEN A HALF D ** K WITH THE BIG TEETH," Rico applauded in a separate message. . Send. "Don't come here doing this shit for me. I was taking care of my affairs. Try to get a RITE with MY FRIEND."

Without stopping there, Rico continued: "You all can suck my dick." Referring to a makeup artist who became friends with Coi after having a fight with Rico, the latter added: "You want to be so cool with Scott so bad. I know so much about you and I don't even know **. Keep my name out of your mouth. For God's sake. "

When Coi reminded Rico that she "has been here for more than 5 years", Rico replied: "Lmaoaooooa more than 5 years … b *** h my son is not even 5 yet … CUT THE ASS. .. "4 years baby gworl sold out ALL MY OWN TOURS by seas and USA. USA … What's up? "

He continued tweeting: "WHAT HAVE YOU DONE? What have you sold for yourself? Haven't you left New York? Every show I've had there is SOLD OUT I'm not doing this. Now go drop a single with this promo and BEST IT WILL BE GOOD ".

Then a fan tried to assure them that they can both be good rappers without underestimating themselves. In response to that, Coi wrote, "I reached out to her! I screwed with her! I never said anything bad about her, but the way she talks to me is WACK … saying I took her style & # 39; B *** H. Huh? "

Rico has yet to comment on Coi's claim about his approach.