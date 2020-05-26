Rick Ross seeks joint custody of his two children and Baby Mama

%MINIFYHTML07761bcaad11a789d16af55e964f0f0211%

In her counterclaim, Rozay cites Briana Camille's alleged "erratic" behavior, in addition to accusing her of supporting her children, Berkeley and Billion, and refusing to return the car to her.

Rick Ross and your baby mom's legal battle is getting ugly. After Briana Camille slapped him with a lawsuit for failing to support his son and being reluctant to take a DNA test, the rapper is now suing Briana for joint custody of their two children.

According to Bossip, Rick claimed that Briana dragged her case down. In addition, he accused her of keeping her children, Berkeley and Billion, away from him and refusing to return a company car that Rick gave her.

Rozay also sought joint custody of her two children when she mentioned Briana's alleged "erratic" behavior. "The defendant claims that he will not be able to exercise parenting time for minor children without court intervention to ensure parenting time is granted," Rick's attorneys said.

Before counterattacking, Rick was criticized for trolling Briana after DNA testing showed that he really is the father of Berkeley and Billion. He scoffed at the news, joking as if he were the one chasing his baby for a DNA test. "I can't believe Fat Girl had her blood tested, damn it, they said she almost fell running away from them when they came to force her to have her blood tested," she said in a short clip posted Monday, May 18. . .

He added in the video: "She took it, and I'm the dad, and I'm the daddy." The Chief wrote about the video, "It took months after you requested it," and he called Briana his "surrogate" in the caption as he wrote, "Eyez dat baby daddy! My surrogate always complies! Thank you very much #Fatgirl. "

Rozay's video quickly generated reactions from his followers, and many called him out for disrespecting their baby. "Wow … total disrespect," commented one user in the post. Another also hit him, "Never disrespect the mother of your child (ren)! This is low."