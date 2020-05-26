Revisiting Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's roller coaster romance

Hold on to your seat because Lili Reinhartand Cole SprouseThe love story includes some bumps along the way.
On Monday, it emerged that the couple recently resigned amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly three years after their romance was first confirmed.
"Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but they were isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship, "shared insider information exclusively with E! News." When Cole and Lili are close, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and loving, but things get much more complicated when they are apart. "
Another source explained, "Distance is never good for your relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and they knew immediately that it wasn't going to work. They both know that their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn't working."
However, as their story shows, this is not the end for these two.
"They know that they will probably reconcile once filming resumes," shared our source. "They're both not interested in hanging out with other people, they just use this time to relax and focus on themselves."
"It seems unlikely that this is the end of their relationship forever. Once Riverdale resume production, Cole and Lili will have to be close to each other and have this burning attraction for each other that always seems to bring them back together, "echoed a source.
In fact, they have endured past speculation on social media, divided reporting, and the unique demands and challenges of a relationship in the limelight. If you need a review of everything that unfolds in this love story, keep scrolling.
First impressions
"Lili was a hard egg to crack, she's very shy at first, reserved, and I think it was in the middle of the first season that she really started letting people in," Cole shared with Glamor. "And she's one of those people who constantly pushes me to be better in the arts I'm pursuing, and that's the kind of person she is, inspires excellence in everyone she works with."
"I thought his voice was annoying," Reinhart revealed. "That was my first impression, I thought, 'That guy has an annoying voice'. And now he grew on me, I guess."
Romance rumors
In July 2017, Sprouse and Reinhart's romance was revealed after they packed the PDA at Comic-Con 2017. Multiple witnesses confirmed to E! News that the actors "couldn't get their hands off him,quot; during the weekend event.
Warming up Hawaii
The couple confirmed their marital status in January 2018 with a PDA-filled getaway to Hawaii.
Met Gala Moment
The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala.
"My love,quot;
In August 2018, Reinhart posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend in honor of her birthday. "It seems the world would still be a stranger to me if it weren't for you," the actress wrote. "I am so grateful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure ~ Happy Birthday, my love."
Topless tribute
For Reinhart's 22nd birthday in September 2018, Sprouse turned to social media to pay tribute to his girlfriend. "Both the birthday and the gift," the actor wrote alongside a topless photo of Reinhart. "My little muse, happy birthday my love."
John Salangsang / FOX
Together for Thanksgiving
In November 2018, Reinhart took Sprouse to his family's home for a Thanksgiving celebration.
Instagram / Lili Reinhart
Declaring your love
"You make me very happy," Reinhart wrote on Instagram in February. "Happy Valentine's Day my love."
Sprouse also shared a photo of Reinhart on Valentine's Day, writing: "Actually, the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart."
Premiere Perfection Movie
Reinhart supported her man at the premiere of his movie, Five feet apart, in March 2019.
#Sprousehart Split
"Lili and Cole broke up earlier this summer," a source told E! News in late July. "The two don't live together this season."
Her boyfriend, cole
After responding to the divided rumors in July, Reinhart referred to his "boyfriend, Cole,quot; in an interview in September 2019, making it clear that they were officially a couple once again.
Shooting thugs from social media
A few months after their relationship status was speculated once again at the start of the new year, Reinhart and Sprouse responded to unsubstantiated allegations and intimidation attacks on social media, including claims about the actor with Kaia Gerber. "I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online who claim to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," he said on social media. "But attacking my friends, unfounded accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are qualities of madness and fanaticism."
Pressing Pause
In late May 2020, a split between the lovebirds on television was once again heard from multiple sources blaming the distance during the coronavirus pandemic as a contributing factor. "Distance is never good for your relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and they knew right away that it wasn't going to work. They both know that their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn't working." he said to E! News. "It seems unlikely that this is the end of their relationship forever," said one source. "Once Riverdale resumes production, Cole and Lili will have to be close to each other and have this burning mutual attraction that always seems to bring them back together. "
