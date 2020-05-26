Revisiting Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's roller coaster romance

Hold on to your seat because Lili Reinhartand Cole SprouseThe love story includes some bumps along the way.

%MINIFYHTMLf54deded6ef8bc355620c458ccbea1df14% %MINIFYHTMLf54deded6ef8bc355620c458ccbea1df14%

On Monday, it emerged that the couple recently resigned amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly three years after their romance was first confirmed.

"Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but they were isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship, "shared insider information exclusively with E! News." When Cole and Lili are close, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and loving, but things get much more complicated when they are apart. "

Another source explained, "Distance is never good for your relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and they knew immediately that it wasn't going to work. They both know that their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn't working."