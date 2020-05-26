Revisit the romance of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra they are celebrating their anniversary!
That's right, it's been two years since celebrities dated on their first date. For the occasion, Jonas and Chopra went to a game at Dodger & # 39; s Stadium, where they took their first official photo together. Over the festive weekend, the superstar singer and talented actress flocked to social media to mark the special date.
"2 years ago today we took our first photo together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness," Chopra wrote along with the sweet relationship with Jonas. "I love you @nickjonas Thanks for making our life together so amazing. Here are so many more date nights …"
Jonas commented on Chopra's photo: "The two best years of my life. I love you."
the Jonas brothers Star also turned to his Instagram to pay tribute to his wife.
"This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. They have been the best two years of my life, and to think that I am lucky to spend the rest of my life with her is an incredible blessing," Jonas wrote together. to an adorable photo with Chopra. "I love you baby. Happy two years."
Chopra commented in her husband's publication: "I love you, jaan … the best decision of my life,quot;.
As fans will remember, Chopra and Jonas first sparked romance rumors in 2017, when they walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala 2017. However, it wasn't until the following year that the duo officially started dating.
In July 2018, after two months of dating, Chopra and Jonas got engaged. It was reported at the time that Jonas had closed the Tiffany & Co. store in London to search for diamond engagement rings for Chopra. And, at the end of 2018, Jonas and Chopra were husband and wife!
So to celebrate their anniversary, let's take a look at the romantic whirlwind of Jonas and Chopra!
Kevin Tachman / Vogue / REX / Shutterstock
Spark rumors
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra The first rumors sparked an affair at the 2017 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together.
PapCulture / BACKGRID
Its on
Between attending a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game and Beauty and the Beast live in concert Show together, this couple inadvertently confirmed their romance with all of their public outings.
She said yes!
In July 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka after two months of dating. In fact, the "Jealousy,quot; singer closed the Tiffany & Co. store in London to see the diamond engagement rings a few weeks earlier.
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
They do!
The famous newlyweds, who were married in two ceremonies in India, held the celebrations with a glamorous reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India.
AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
Look of Love
While celebrating her wedding in Mumbai, India, the Bollywood actress and Nick posed for beautiful photos.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
Fanatic
When the Jonas Brothers met and participated in the Happiness begins On the tour, Priyanka was one of the band's biggest fans. In fact, she was seen dancing and singing in multiple shows.
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage
Love at first sight
While celebrating the 2019 Oscars, Nick and Priyanka went out for the Vanity Fair Oscar after the party: the same event where they met in 2017. "I put down my drink," Nick reminded fashion when he saw his wife on that special night. "Get on your knees, this is in front of a group of people, and I say," You are real. Where have you been all my life? & # 39; Like, strong. "
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Double trouble
In 2017, the famous couple attended the larger than life Met Gala with Ralph Lauren. Fast forward to 2019 and the couple attended as newlyweds!
Making life together
By celebrating Christmas as husband and wife, the couple incorporated traditions from their two families.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty
In this award season, pop culture fans keep their eyes open for this Hollywood couple who never disappoints in the fashion department.
Watch Daily pop Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLa8bc313595c60cb979af055ab9ef19ea16%%MINIFYHTMLa8bc313595c60cb979af055ab9ef19ea17%