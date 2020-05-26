Revisit the romance of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra they are celebrating their anniversary!

That's right, it's been two years since celebrities dated on their first date. For the occasion, Jonas and Chopra went to a game at Dodger & # 39; s Stadium, where they took their first official photo together. Over the festive weekend, the superstar singer and talented actress flocked to social media to mark the special date.

"2 years ago today we took our first photo together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness," Chopra wrote along with the sweet relationship with Jonas. "I love you @nickjonas Thanks for making our life together so amazing. Here are so many more date nights …"

Jonas commented on Chopra's photo: "The two best years of my life. I love you."

the Jonas brothers Star also turned to his Instagram to pay tribute to his wife.

"This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. They have been the best two years of my life, and to think that I am lucky to spend the rest of my life with her is an incredible blessing," Jonas wrote together. to an adorable photo with Chopra. "I love you baby. Happy two years."