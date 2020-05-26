Retail stores "right on the cusp,quot; of meeting guidelines for reopening, says Los Angeles County supervisor – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLc5b9e6834319c8f86d72b0656b9b327414% %MINIFYHTMLc5b9e6834319c8f86d72b0656b9b327414%

– Los Angeles County retail stores are getting closer to welcoming customers to shop in person, a county supervisor said Tuesday.

According to Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County is "on the cusp,quot; of meeting state guidelines that would allow stores to reopen.

The comment came when Barger argued that the county should help individual cities obtain state approval to reopen businesses instead of Los Angeles county as a whole.

Meanwhile, California counties, including Ventura, Orange and San Bernardino counties, received state approval Tuesday to allow the reopening of beauty salons, barber shops and other grooming shops, albeit with "serious modifications."

Los Angeles County was not among the 47 counties listed by Governor Gavin Newsom as eligible for the reopening, but county supervisors indicated those restrictions will be lifted soon.

